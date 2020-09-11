Kennedy says FF grassroots have lost faith in Micheál Martin

A prominent Tipperary Fianna Fáil representative says he’s not surprised at the criticism being directed at Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin.

He came under fierce criticism at yesterday’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting.

TD Marc MacSharry said Martin’s relationship with his TDs was like one between a teacher and his students.

A number of TDs expressed unhappiness with how the Taoiseach and senior ministers are leading the party without much input from other members.

Cashel County Councillor Roger Kennedy says the grassroots Fianna Fáil members are far from happy with the party leader.

“I don’t put a huge amount of faith in polls but they are an indication of what’s happening at any given time on any given day depending on what the topic is.”

“But the polls would say that a huge amount of former Fianna Fáil voters are saying that they will not vote Fianna Fáil so that’s the way the grassroots think that we’re not stepping up to the mark.”