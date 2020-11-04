Kelly says Varadkar affair will have consequences

Leo Varadkar’s position as Fine Gael leader has been damaged according to his Labour counterpart.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly’s comments come after the Tánaiste apologised last night for sharing a document with a friend of his from a doctors union.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Kelly said the affair would also have an impact on the government.

“I accept that he acknowledged that he did wrong and it was inappropriate but it has been quite damaging for him.”

“This does change the dynamic in government there’s no doubt about that – his capacity as leader of Fine Gael and how to deal with things. Let’s just call it the balance in government between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in particular. I think that will change now.”