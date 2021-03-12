Kelly says vaccines, quarantine and health should not fall on one Minister

A Tipperary TD has refused to say if he has full faith in the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly but he has said that the responsibility of the vaccine roll out, should not be on any one Minister.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has called on the Government to be more forthcoming and more industrious when it comes to sourcing vaccinations and not rely completely on EU allocations.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Alan Kelly refused to drawn on whether he has faith in Stephen Donnelly as Minister for Health.

“Being honest with you its beyond confidence – I want him to do well. I don’t believe he should doing vaccines – I’ve said this all along. I don’t believe any one minister should be doing vaccine, quarantine and health. I don’t have confidence in the arrangements put in by this government for the roll out of the vaccines to be part of the current Health Ministers job.”