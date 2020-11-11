Kelly says time spent on Varadkar confidence motion could have been better spent

The Labour leader has questioned why Sinn Féin pressed ahead with their No Confidence motion in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly felt the time taken in the Dáil could have been used for much more pressing issues.

The Government counter motion of confidence in the Fine Gael leader ultimately passed by 92 to 65.

However speaking on Tipp Today Alan Kelly said the issue had effectively been dealt with last week.

“I think we’ve way bigger issues to deal with. Obviously Sinn Féin – as is their right – made that decision. It’s now dealt with but I didn’t think it was optimal use of time in the Dáil.”

“We’ve an awful lot of serious issues to be dealing with and I’d prefer to have been dealing with them to be honest with you.”

“We dealt with it last week and if there were other issues arising from it we could come back to it but nothing really had changed between the two weeks so I don’t see why it was done but that’s a matter for Sinn Féin.”