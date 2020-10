The Labour Leader says he was shocked that there was no increase in the old age pension in yesterday’s budget.

Alan Kelly told Tipp Today earlier that he also has a serious concern around fuel poverty.

“It’s all very well for Eamon Ryan to be sitting beside me and talking about retrofitting houses.”

But Mary in Rearcross who’s in a council house and bringing in a bag of coal at night – I mean is her house going to be retrofitted in the next few weeks or months? It’s not.”