Kelly questions decision to approve state car for former Tánaiste

The Labour party leader says serious questions need to be asked about the provision of a state car and Garda driver for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says he doesn’t have a problem if the decision can be justified for the former Tánaiste.

Speaking on Tipp Today he did however have concerns about how and when the decision was made by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“The issue here for me is actually about how a Taoiseach in the last Dáil can make an arrangement for a Minister who hasn’t been voted in yet, in a government that hasn’t been elected yet to have a state car.”

“That for me was unprecedented, there are constitutional questions there. This is a precedent – I would say a dangerous precedent – a worrying precedent.”