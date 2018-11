Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly says he has buried the hatchet with his party leader, Brendan Howlin.

Speaking on Tipp FM in September, in what many saw as a leadership bid, Deputy Kelly had expressed his dissatisfaction with the Labour leader.

Following on from this, Deputy Kelly said they had a meaningful dialogue which addressed many of his concerns.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, he told Fran Curry he had agreed to support the Labour leader until after the next general election.