Portroe’s Alan Kelly has begun his campaign for Labour leadership, saying the party needs to change in order to get the public back on side.

The bid for leadership is being seen as a race between Deputy Kelly and Aodan O’Riordan.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he said the party needs an overhaul.

It was clear from the votes for Labour that there is an appetite for change among the people and Deputy Kelly feels he can deliver on this.