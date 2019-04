Fianna Fail European Election Candidate for Ireland South, Billy Kelleher, has stressed the importance of sustaining the agri food sector in the Premier County.

The Cork North Central TD was on the campaign trail in Tipperary this week.

In pursuing his candidacy, Deputy Kelleher went against his party leader and was chosen by the constituent’s committee rather than at the selection convention.

The election hopeful felt it was vital to support all avenues of the agri-food sector in the region.