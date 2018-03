The funeral will take place today of former Tipperary TD and Ceann Comhairle Seán Treacy who has died aged 93.

The Labour TD for Tipperary South will be remembered as a TD, the Father of the House, and an MEP.

Last night, hundreds turned out to pay their respects at his removal in Clonmel.

His funeral mass takes place at 12 noon today in St Marys Church Irishtown.

Local Labour Deputy Alan Kelly said Sean Treacy’s contribution to Tipperary will always be remembered.