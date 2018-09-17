Howlin hears criticism from party colleagues including Alan Kelly

Labour leader Brendan Howlin faced tough criticism from his party at a marathon meeting last night.

Over four and a half hours the Wexford TD heard from disgruntled party members, including Tipperary TD Alan Kelly.

Question marks over Brendan Howlin’s future as leader hung over the Labour Party’s think in in Drogheda yesterday.

It was discussed at a 4 and a half hour private meeting of the party’s elected reps.

During it some members said they were indifferent to Mr Howlin, but the direction of the party needed to change.

Councillors who had called for his resignation were present at the meeting.

The Wexford TD though said he was energised after hearing from his party colleagues.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has done the most of anyone in the parliamentary party to suggest there should be a change.

But didn’t call for Mr Howlin to resign – and said the future is about changing the perceptions of the party

After the meeting a number of other TDs and Senators said this should put the leadership issue to bed.

Members including Alan Kelly called on the Labour TDs and Senators to do more to energise the party and criticised their lack of play in the media.

But it seems Brendan Howlin has done enough to secure his leadership for the moment.