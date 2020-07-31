Heated exchanges as Dáil winds down for summer

A Tipperary TD was involved in a war of words as the Dáil’s summer term ended in a bitter row over speaking time last night.

The government approved a motion that will give its TDs more time during Dáil debates.

Opposition parties will still get the same time but will be pushed down the list of speakers.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin had a shouting match with some opposition TDs during the debate.

“The blatant lies that have been coming out of certain quarters in this house today saying that their speaking time is being cut – it’s not. The same people want to deny up to 50 government TDs of five 7 minute slots in three and a half hours. That’s what this is about.”

“They should be absolutely ashamed of themselves – it’s a disgrace. You’re an absolute disgrace. You are the ones who are trying to gag fellow TDs.”

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath took issue with Deputy Brendan Griffin’s statement.

“Are the heavy boot boys back again in Fine Gael? We had them in ’73 to ’77 – are they back again? Is he the new heavy gang – Deputy Griffin from Kerry. Is he the new bully? That’s going to bully us.”

“They might silence us here but they won’t silence the people out there that are outraged at what’s going on in this house.”