Healy labels Budget 2019 shamefully inadequate

The budget has been labelled as shamefully inadequate by a Tipperary TD.

Seamus Healy made the comments, and said the housing allocation announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe meant it was a landlord budget.

However, he welcomed the funding for the modular unit at South Tipp General Hospital, but says the crisis in the health service will continue.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Murphy suggested that Deputy Healy could support the Government to highlight some of the issues facing Tipperary.

On Tipp Today this morning that was put to Deputy Healy…