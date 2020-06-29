Hayes says FG/FF have been edging closer for years

A former Tipperary Fine Gael TD and government minister says a coalition involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was only a matter of time.

The new cabinet will meet for the first time this afternoon following the formation of a government over the weekend.

Tom Hayes says the Green, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael coalition shows promise.

“Going back over the years there was a closeness happening between the rival political parties – namely Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.”

“They had dominated the political stage since the foundation of the state but I suppose at local authority level they were beginning to come together and that was happening nationally.”

“I suppose we’ve ended up with what I think is going to be a very good government of all shapes and sizes – younger people, fresh people and I think there’s going to be a lot of change. There’s going to be a change of attitude.”