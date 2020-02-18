Hanafin not ruling out another election

An experienced Tipperary politician says we may be facing into another General Election.

Talks are continuing in a bid to form a government after no clear front runner emerged from the election on February 8th.

Thurles based Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus Hanafin expects we’ll end up with a coalition between his party, Fine Gael and the Greens.

However he says Micheál Martin’s pre-election promise not to enter coalition with Mary Lou McDonald may have to be re-examined in the event of another election.