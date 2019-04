The government is under fire for its lack of spending in Tipperary.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill is particularly critical of the under spend on Leader projects.

It comes as the Taoiseach was accused in recent days of taking more pride in making announcements than actually delivering results.

Deputy Cahill points to the governments failure to part fund a feasibility study on bringing natural gas to the Lisheen site as a prime example of its failings.