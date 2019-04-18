Government accused of softening the blow of cost of Broadband plan

It’s been claimed that the government is trying to soften the blow of the six fold increase in the cost of the national broadband plan.

The Taoiseach recently announced that the cost of the rollout of the National Broadband Plan would increase from half a billion euro to three billion euro.

Mr Varadkar indicated that the scope of the plan had expanded to include many more businesses and homes in the rollout.

Cappamore man and Senior Reporter with the Times Ireland, Peter O’Dwyer, feels this new move contradicts earlier commitments.