Future of Government called into question amid Children’s Hospital fiasco

It’s emerged the Health Minister was told about a huge possible overspend at the National Children’s Hospital more than two months before the rest of the government knew about it.

New documents show officials made Simon Harris aware of the 391 million euro cost over-runs in August last year.

But the Taoiseach and Finance Minister didn’t find out until November.

Sinn Fein say the Minister’s position is untenable and are calling for him to be removed from office.

Labour’s health spokesperson – Tipperary TD Alan Kelly – thinks the issue raises questions about the future of the government.