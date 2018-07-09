Former Tipp County Board chair Donie Shanahan sets sights on Dail seat

Former Tipperary County Board Chairman Donie Shanahan is set to run for a seat in the Dáil.

He confirmed to Tipp FM this morning that he would contest the next general election as an independent candidate.

Donie Shanahan, who’s from Toomevara, is well known in GAA circles in Tipperary and across the country.

He has served on a number different boards over the years – he is a former chair of his own GAA club, Toomevara.

He also served as Chairman of the North Tipperary GAA Board and Tipperary Bord na n-Og.

Donie Shanahan is also a former county board chairman in Tipperary, and was a representative on the Munster Council.

This is despite having close links to Fianna Fáil throughout the years.