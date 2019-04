A Tipperary Fianna Fáil candidate in next month’s local elections says she can do nothing about the party’s mistakes of the past.

Jacqui Kinahan Finnan was a former Independent member of Tipperary Town Council.

She has now joined Fianna Fáil and will stand in the Tipp-Cashel electoral area.

The former Mayor of Tipp Town says she is focused on what she can achieve going forward.