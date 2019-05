A former Mayor of Clonmel is challenging the legality of the abolition of Town Councils.

Niall Dennehy expressed his frustration with the lack of adequate representation after the implementation of the local government reforms.

The former Fianna Fail member is now a member of Former Local Authority Members Eire, and is running on an abstentionist platform.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Mr Dennehy explained that the E.U. had urged the Irish government to abstain from such reforms.