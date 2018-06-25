Fitzgerald remains at the helm in Tipp/Cashel

Outgoing chair Michael Fitzgerald has been re-elected Cathaoirleach of the Cashel/Tipp Municipal District.

However he wasn’t unopposed as Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne was also proposed.

Michael Fitzgerald was backed by his Fine Gael party colleagues and Fianna Fáil’s Roger Kennedy while Cllr Browne was backed by Denis Leahy and fellow Independent Tom Wood.

The position of Leas Cathaoirleach has gone to Mary Hanna Hourigan.

Michael Fitzgerald is determined to play his part in bring investment to Tipp town.