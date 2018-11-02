Fianna Fáil set to add to general election ticket in Tipp

It’s understood Fianna Fáil are set to add a third candidate to their general election ticket in Tipperary.

Both Sandra Farrell and current TD Jackie Cahill are already on the ticket, but speculation has been mounting that a candidate from the south of the county could be added.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro has now confirmed to Tipp FM that she was called to a meeting at party headquarters in recent weeks to interview for the position.

Tipp FM understand another individual from the south of the county was also interviewed.

Cllr Goldsboro told Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning that the south needs representation, and she would love to be the chosen candidate…