FG councillor says Sinn Féin would be preferable to Green coalition

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of the Tipp – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District says he would prefer a coalition with Sinn Féin rather than the Green party.

Fine Gael’s John Crosse feels Mary Lou McDonald’s party deserved to be part of talks to form a government.

The Donohill based Councillor voted against going into coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

“Sinn Féin wouldn’t be a problem for me at all. I thought as a party we should have went to Sinn Féin and see if we could find a bit of common ground especially with the vote that they got.”

“I wouldn’t have had as much of an adverse opinion about Sinn Féin as I do about the Greens.”

“If it does come to fruition that we are in with the Greens that’s fine we just get on with it and we work with them. But we should have given Sinn Féin the option of talking to us.”