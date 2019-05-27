FF poll topper calls on Micheál Martin to end confidence & supply

The 40 members of Tipperary County Council for the next five years were chosen by the people of the Premier County last Friday.

After a weekend of sorting and counting the make up of the local authority was completed just after 6 o’clock last night.

Three of them have already been chosen by their respective parties to stand in the next General Election.

Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn and Fianna Fáil’s Imelda Goldsboro were elected to the County Council.

Sinn Féin’s Ciara McCormack will be disappointed with her performance as she missed out on a seat.

First time candidate Garret Ahearn was elected in what was a very good result for the party in Clonmel with Michael Murphy topping the poll with Fine Gael taking 31.3% of the votes.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Garret Ahearn said as well as taking his place on Tipperary County Council his attention will also have to turn to the General Election.

Meanwhile,

The Fianna Fail leader says he doesn’t think the results of the local and European elections should trigger a general election.

However, outgoing FF Cllr John Hogan said Mícheál Martin’s leadership is being called into question, and called for the party to stop propping up the Government.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro topped the poll in the Carrick on Suir local electoral area.

When questioned by Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning, said she thinks it’s time Micheál Martin pulled the plug.

Sinn Féin elected to run first time candidate Ciara McCormack in the Thurles LEA – however with just 2.7% of the first preference votes it may leave the party questioning her candidacy in the General Election.

Speaking at the count centre Ciara said she would be guided by the party.