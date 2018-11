Fianna Fail councillor Imelda Goldsboro has been added to the party ticket for upcoming General Election.

She’s been chosen to run alongside sitting TD Jackie Cahill and former Nenagh mayor Sandra Farrell.

Cllr Goldsboro had confirmed to Tipp FM she was called for interview in recent weeks for the position at party headquarters.

She is Fianna Fáil’s sole representative in the South of the County for the next election.

Cllr Goldsboro told Tipp FM that she’s delighted to have been chosen to run…