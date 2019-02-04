Election poster debate rumbles on

Councillors in the Templemore – Thurles District have added their voices to the debate on election posters.

Representatives in the Nenagh Municipal District cited environmental concerns for wanting to curb the use of the posters for the upcoming local elections.

Some councillors had called for them to be abolished altogether, mostly due to the single use plastics holding them in place.

Independent Thurles representative Jim Ryan felt that imposing a limit on the number of election posters would alleviate the environmental impact.

Councillor David Doran sees the merit in using election posters but felt that they should seek a public consensus on the matter.