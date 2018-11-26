€4.2 million allocated to two Tipperary projects

There’s been a broad welcome to the allocation of significant funding for two projects in Tipperary.

The Kickham Barrack Sports Hub in Clonmel and Liberty Square Regeneration project in Thurles have been allocated more than 4.2 million euro in funding through Project Ireland 2040.

In Clonmel, the Kickham Barracks project will include a new public plaza, public car parking spaces, a civic space & enhance 3rd level education in the town centre.

Deputy Michael Lowry details the work that’ll be done in Liberty Square in Thurles…