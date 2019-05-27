Dust settles on the local elections in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council will now be made up of 16 Independents, 12 Fine Gael, 9 Fianna Fáil, Sinn Fein with 2 and 1 Labour.

At least one Fine Gael councillor was elected in each of the 8 local electoral areas, with a particular stronghold in West Tipp.

In the Cashel/Tipp electoral area the party took 4 of the 7 seats on offer – with three returning councillors and one newcomer – Declan Burgess.

Fianna Fail, meanwhile, has a Councillor in each of the districts except for the Nenagh LEA, where Independents took 4 out of the 5 seats.

Another of the success stories from this year’s local elections was that of the Lowry team. They ran five independent candidates under Michael Lowry’s banner – and each of those was elected.

It was less positive news for Sinn Féin, however, with Catherine Carey losing her seat in Clonmel.

Martin Browne lost his seat in Cashel/Tipperary, but Sinn Féin still have one representative there in Tony Black, while Cllr David Dunne was re-elected in the Carrick on Suir LEA.

Meanwhile there were very mixed fortunes for Labour with Cllr Fiona Bonfield topping the poll in Newport – but none of the other candidates for the party got past the post.