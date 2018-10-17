Duffy labels Casey’s comments on travellers racist

Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has labelled Peter Casey’s comments on travellers as racist.

In an interview with the Independent.ie Mr. Casey said that travellers should not have ethnic minority status, and claimed they were ‘basically people camping on someone elses land’.

Peter Casey also referenced the stand-off at Cabragh Bridge in Thurles, where 6 houses were built to house traveller families.

Mr Casey said it was ridiculous that they are refusing to move in without stables and land for their horses.

On Tipp Today this morning, Gavin Duffy was asked if his Dragon’s Den co-star to withdraw from the race.