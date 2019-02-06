Dismay at changes to Clonmel Borough District

Proposals to move Cahir from the Clonmel Borough District into the Tipp – Cashel area have drawn a swift response from elected representatives.

It follows a decision by Minister John Paul Phelan to proceed with a number of changes to electoral areas in the county.

Some of the changes which are to take place in the layout of Municipal Districts and electoral areas in Tipperary have been known for some time.

However the decision by the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform to switch Cahir from the Clonmel Borough District to form part of a new Tipperary – Cashel – Cahir Municipal District has come as a bolt out of the blue.

We already knew that Cahir was going to have its own electoral area which will elect 4 Councillors to Tipperary County Council.

They were expected to sit on the Clonmel Borough District – instead they will now form part of the new 11 strong Tipp – Cashel – Cahir super-district.

A special meeting of the Clonmel Borough District is to be held to discuss the proposed changes to the electoral area.

The Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy and Deputy Mayor Martin Lonergan have asked Borough Councillors to attend a meeting tonight.

One of those facing the changes is Independent representative Andy Moloney.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said the decision makes no sense whatsoever.

A number of people have taken to social media to criticise elected representatives for agreeing to or even proposing this move.

However Executive Officer with Tipperary County Council Ger Walsh says the decision was solely the Ministers and nothing to do with the local authority.

Councillor Andy Moloney says there may be political reasons behind the changes suggesting it may be linked to Fianna Fáil’s confidence and supply agreement with the Government.