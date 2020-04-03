D-Day for Kelly and Ó’Riordáin in Labour battle

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly or Dublin Deputy Aodhán Ó Riordáin will be elected as the leader of the Labour Party this evening.

Brendan Howlin announced he’d be stepping down in the days after the general election in February, having spent four years in charge.

Counting is expected to begin this afternoon, when An Post delivers the last postal ballots to the offices of accountancy firm Mazars in Dublin.

Returning officer Conor Power says to comply with social distancing rules, the entire count will be a one-man operation.