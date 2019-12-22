Councillors pay tribute to former North Tipp colleague

Tributes were paid to former Councillor Liam Whyte at this month’s Nenagh Municipal District meeting with Councillors observing a minute’s silence.

Liam served on the North Tipperary Council from 1960 to 1991 and as a Senator from 1973 to 77 – he passed away peacefully in his home in Aglish, Roscrea late last month.

Fine Gael Councillor Ger Darcy’s father served with Liam on the local authority and he paid tribute to the man, his career and his contributions to farming.

Councillor Darcy had these words to say about Liam.