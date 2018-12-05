Councillor John Hogan to call it a day

Its emerged that long standing Tipperary FF Councillor John Hogan won’t be contesting the local elections next year.

Councillor Hogan has been a public representative in the Thurles Templemore Municipal District and formerly Thurles Town Council for over 20 years.

Fianna Fail’s candidate selection conventions for the 2019 local elections are currently taking place in the county and it had been expected that Councillor Hogan would be putting his name forward for the Templemore Roscrea area but Tipp FM understands that he has decided against and has informed party HQ.

However nothing can be confirmed until Sunday’s convention where as it stands now just one name is going forward Michael Smith.

Meanwhile on Monday night Jacqui Kinahan, a former Mayor of Tipperary Town who served on the local council from 2009 to 2014 and is the daughter of former independent Councillor Christy Kinahan was nominated alongside sitting representative Roger Kennedy as possible FF candidates in Tipperary Town.

On Friday night Councillor Siobhan Ambrose and CEO of the Tipperary Chambers of Commerce Dave Shanahan are expected to be selected for FF in Clonmel.

At the same time Imelda Goldsboro and Kieran Bourke are due to be ratified for the Carrick District.

Three names are also expected to be put forward for the Thurles area on Sunday and likewise in Cahir next week.