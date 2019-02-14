Coonan sets his stall out for election campaign

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Coonan has outlined his plans, should he be elected to Tipperary County Council in May.

He hopes to work on some new projects for the Templemore Thurles area, as well as continuing a voluntary housing project he’s already involved with.

His party colleague Cllr Joe Bourke won’t contest this election – paving the way for Noel Coonan to fight for a seat.

Its thought that he may also push to be added to the party’s general election ticket should he be successful in the local elections.

Noel Coonan says he has plenty of work he wants to do for his area.