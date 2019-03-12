Further concerns raised about Clonmel Borough changes

Emotions ran high over the proposed boundary changes affecting the Clonmel Borough District at yesterdays meeting of Tipperary County Council meeting.

The redrawing of boundaries will see Cahir included in the Cashel/Tipperary Town Municipal District raising the number of Councillors from 7 to 11.

Concerns were raised at this months meeting of Tipperary County Council that changes to the boundaries would have a significant impact on funding for the Clonmel District.

Councillor Pat English questioned whether housing and other ongoing projects including the Blueway, Greenway, Suir Island and the Sports Hub would suffer.

However other Councillors see the changes as a positive step.

Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald feels the new Cahir/Cashel/Tipperary District will work well in the coming years.

The four Councillors elected in the Cahir area next May will form part of the new Tipp – Cashel – Cahir district.

Councillor Andy Moloney hopes he will be one of them – however he admits the new boundaries may not be as positive as some Clonmel representatives had hoped.

Tipperary County Council is to appeal to Minister John Paul Phelan to review his decision.