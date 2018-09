It’s claimed Fianna Fáil has been hemorrhaging members in parts of north Tipperary in recent months.

It’s said to be as a result of the controversy surrounding the election of the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council in June.

Roscrea based Councillor Michael Smith says the decision by Fianna Fáil to back Councillor Mattie Ryan Coole for the position ahead of him has backfired.