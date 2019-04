A Sinn Féin local election candidate has condemned the apparent theft of her posters from the Thurles area.

Ciara McCormack claims that last Friday night, almost 60 of her posters were taken down and destroyed.

That’s also the night Storm Hannah raged across the country.

She claims they began to go missing from 2pm on Friday, right through to the early hours of Saturday morning.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Ciara McCormack says she feels Sinn Féin’s being targeted.