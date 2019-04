A Tipperary TD has condemned the report into the overspend at the National Children’s Hospital.

Labour Health Spokesperson Alan Kelly, claims that the report highlights many red flags that were ignored by government while also not assigning culpability to any party.

The review found several issues in the planning and governance of the project, which could now exceed €1.7 billion.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Deputy Kelly said, ultimately, this would affect the tax payer.