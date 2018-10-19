Casey refuses to speak to families at Cabragh

The travellers at the centre of a controversy over housing at Cabragh Bridge say they have no expectations of preferential treatment.

It’s after Presidential candidate Peter Casey made remarks about the families in an interview with the Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast during the week, in which he said it was “just wrong” that they were given special status.

Mr Casey came under fire for his remarks and visited the site yesterday – although he refused to approach the families he directly referenced.

Speaking to Tipp FM at Cabragh Bridge yesterday, Casey said the families’ actions were damaging the travelling community’s reputation:

The families involved held a silent protest at the site after his visit on Thursday afternoon and rejected his comments.

Spokesperson Margaret Casey says they expect nothing to be handed to them: