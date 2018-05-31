Calls for review of funding refusal for Canon Hayes Centre

The future of the facility in Tipp Town is in doubt due to mounting overheads such as insurance, lighting and maintenance.

The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary has served the local community for over 30 years.

The committee which runs the facility just off the Cashel Road has warned that there is a major threat to its future due to a lack of funding.

Insurance costs are in the region of €30,000 per annum while heating & lighting is another €30,000 with maintenance costs increasing due to the age of the building.

Local TD Mattie McGrath highlighted the plight of the Canon Hayes Centre in the Dáil yesterday – and in particular questioned the way it was assessed for the most recent application for funding.

Replying on behalf of Minister’s Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan pointed out that the Canon Hayes Centre has received over €400,000 in state support under the Sports Capital Programme since 1998.

This includes 27,500 in the latest round of funding for refurbishment works on the tennis court.

Minister O’Donovan has promised to raise the matter with Minister Shane Ross.