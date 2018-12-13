Calls for low interest loans to be made available to lower income earners

A Tipperary FF General Election candidate has called on the Government to allow Credit Unions provide low interest loans to low and middle income earners.

Sandra Farrell has said many families are forced to turn to moneylenders in the run-up to Christmas.

Some Credit Unions offer micro loans, such as the ‘It Makes Sense’ loan with an interest rate of 12%, however, it is only available to social welfare recipients

Sandra Farrell, who set up the weekly Nenagh Food Bank, says parents are under pressure, especially at this time of year…