There are calls for another special joint meeting of Councillors from both sides of the Tipp-Clare border.

It comes as the Hidden Heartlands tourism project is being rolled out, works on the Shannon Crossing are progressing and the Lough Derg abstraction plan remains in the pipeline.

Nenagh Municipal District Cathaoirleach Joe Hannigan would like to see the meeting expanded to include Councillors from Galway and Limerick.