Cahill stands by Fianna Fail’s backing of Government

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has been described as being a Government politician in all but name.

The claim from Thurles based Fianna Fáil Representative Jackie Cahill on Tipp Today came as he once defended the party’s decision to support the Fine Gael government.

Party leader Micheál Martin repeated his view at their recent Ard Fheis that Fianna Fáil couldn’t withdraw its support for the government with Brexit only weeks away.

Deputy Cahill supported the Party leader, even if he felt the current government had done very little for Tipperary.