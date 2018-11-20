Cahill says lack of Clonmel candidate may hit Fianna Fáil

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has suggested the Fianna Fail party may lose out on vital votes in Clonmel, due to the three candidates they’ve chosen to run for the next General Election.

Deputy Cahill from Thurles is set to run again, alongside Sandra Farrell from Nenagh, while Cllr Imelda Goldsboro from Ballingarry in South Tipp was last week confirmed to be the third addition to the ticket.

It was thought Clonmel Cllr Siobhan Ambrose would have been added to the ticket, however she chose not to run.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning, Deputy Cahill said Clonmel is a key area for votes…