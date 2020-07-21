Cahill refuses to be drawn on Lowry comments

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has refused to be drawn on recent comments by constituency colleague Michael Lowry that ministerial positions are based on ability.

Many felt this was a reflection of Deputy Cahill’s failure to be appointed as a senior or junior Minister by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

However speaking on Tipp Today Jackie Cahill reiterated his stance that whether he is a minister or not he is the only Tipperary TD with the ear of the Taoiseach.

“I’m the only government TD in Tipperary – there is no deal with any of the Independents.”

“There are three parties in government and I will be doing my utmost as a government TD to deliver for my county. You know we have huge issues to deal with and there are huge demands there so there’s going to be huge difficulties and that’s what I’m going to be focusing on.”

“I’ve been in public life a long time – I suppose I’m only a TD since 2016 but I represented farmers. I’ve been on the Dairy Board for a long number of years, on Bord Bia – I will let other people judge on whether I have the ability or not to be a member of government. I’m not going to pass comment on that.”