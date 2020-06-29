Cahill denies government deal with independents

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill insists that no deals have been by the Government with independent TDs such as Michael Lowry.

Deputy Cahill says he’s Tipperary’s only Government TD in the coalition between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens, despite Deputy Lowry voting for Mícheál Martin as Taoiseach.

Nine independent TDs voted in favour of the new Taoiseach, while fellow Tipperary deputy Mattie McGrath abstained from the vote.

Despite Deputy Lowry’s support, Jackie Cahill says he’s the only Government TD in this county.

“Well there was no deals done with independents this time around and that was clear.”

“They got a phone call on Friday and they had no talks in the programme for government. If you remember back to 2016 independents were a key part of the formation for government and the programme for government.”

“That wasn’t the case this time around – it was the three parties involved in the programme for government, it’s we will deliver on that programme for government.”

“I am clearly the only government TD in Tipperary.”