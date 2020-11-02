Browne says Tánaiste may have to consider his position

A Tipperary TD says others need to clarify what they knew about Leo Varadkar’s sharing of a confidential doctors agreement.

The Fine Gael leader has admitted to sharing a version of the Irish Medical Organisation’s deal with a rival group – but says it wasn’t unlawful.

The Tánaiste will face questions in the Dáil on the issue tomorrow.

Local Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says we need clarification from others as well.

“How much did (then Health Minister) Simon Harris know at the time of what Leo was doing?”

“Because our present Health Minister has come out and said he didn’t even know what was in the document.”

Deputy Browne says unless Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has a satisfactory explanation in the Dáil tomorrow he will be calling for him to step down.

“The Public Sector pay deal is up at the end of December. How can you ask those unions to sit down across the table with someone who has broken trust like this?”

“How many other deals has the Tánaiste been involved in over the last number of years? Like the children’s hospital, like the broadband – all these need to be looked at now.”