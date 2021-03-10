Browne under renewed pressure at Oireachtas committee meeting

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has come under renewed scrutiny from Fine Gael Oireachtas members over previous statements made on Tipp FM.

Sinn Féin deputy Browne chairs the Oireachtas Petitions Committee, which had to be suspended during a December sitting due to a row over his comments on Tipp Today days previously.

He stated that Sinn Féin should stop apologising for its beliefs as well as IRA attacks carried out during the Troubles.

When the Petitions Committee sat again yesterday, Deputy Browne was asked to clarify his remarks by Fine Gael deputy Eoghan Murphy.

“It’s very important work that we’re doing at the moment just trying to finalise our terms of reference but just a quick point I’d like to note on the record Chair (Deputy Martin Browne) when we were last in public session members of the committee sought a clarifying statement from you regarding comments you made publicly on Tipp FM.”

“We haven’t had that statement yet and I’d like to take it up at the next opportunity when we’re in public session but today I’d like to focus on what we’re here to do.”