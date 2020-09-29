Browne looking forward to working with community groups in new Dáil post

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has been appointed chair of the Public Petitions Committee.

The committee aims to give citizens the opportunity to engage with the parliamentary system on matters that are of public concern or interest.

The Cashel TD says he’s honoured to be chairing the group as it affords local community groups, voluntary groups and many others the opportunity to engage directly with the parliamentary system on issues they want addressed.

Speaking as she appointed him to the role, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald spoke of Martin Browne’s involvement in community campaigns over the years.